The legendary and iconic Dolly Parton, queen of country music and destroyer of racist statues, already has plans for when she passes beyond this mortal coil and ascends back into Heaven.

Dolly Parton could easily be mistaken for a divine entity – someone who is just walking amongst us mere mortals whilst spreading love and joy, someone who couldn’t possibly ever pass away. However, it seems she is more than aware of her limited time here on this Earth, but she has plans for when she goes.

With boundless musical creativity and industrious hustle, Dolly has already sketched out her musical output for generations to come which is set to be released after she passes away.

In the final episode of WNYC’s hit podcast Dolly Parton’s America, co-producer Jad Abumrad catches Parton in a spiritual, reflective mood and poses questions to her about faith, the afterlife, and planning for the eventual end.

“I’ve got hundreds, hundreds, even thousands of songs — a big part of them have never even been recorded,” Parton tells Abumrad, around 21:45 in the episode. “There’s enough stuff to go on forever with my music, to do compilation albums, to do new and original stuff. I am purposely trying to put songs down for that very purpose, to have a click track and my vocals where any arrangement could be done.”

Without really going into details, Parton says she’d like for producers and songwriters of the future to be able to take her vocal tracks and overlay them with whatever kind of song they’re recording.

“Any producer anywhere in the world, when I’m gone, they could take my songs just the click track and my vocal and build a complete arrangement around that, any style. That will go on forever,” she says.

We can’t be too excited for the music to come out, however, because that would mean that Dolly Parton has passed away, and what an awful world that would be to live in.

Listen to the greatest song on Earth by the queen of country herself.