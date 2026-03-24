More than 50 years after “American Pie” became one of the most enduring songs in modern music history, Don McLeanis set to return to Australia.

The iconic songwriter will tour nationally this October, celebrating 55 years since American Pie first captivated audiences and redefined what a pop song could be.

In the decades since, the eight-and-a-half-minute epic has taken on a life of its own — endlessly analysed, quoted and passed down — but it’s only part of what McLean will revisit on this run.

His shows tend to strip things back to the essentials: voice, guitar, and the songs themselves. Alongside “American Pie”, audiences can expect staples like Vincent (Starry, Starry Night), “Castles in the Air” and “And I Love You So”, delivered much as they were originally recorded.

Between them, McLean fills in the gaps — where the songs came from, how they travelled, and what’s changed (or hasn’t) along the way.

Now 81, he’s still a regular presence on the road, and still drawing crowds who’ve lived with these records for decades. That sense of longevity is part of the pull here: these aren’t just songs people recognise, they’re songs people have grown up with.

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On his Australian tour in 2023 — touted to be his last — McLean told the crowd that when he turns up at a venue these days, marquees are lined with posters for tribute acts for ‘John Denver … the Bee Gees’ et al. and suggested that, one day in the future, he’ll have two or three ‘Don McLean’s’ out there to do the singing for him.

The Australian run opens in Far North Queensland at Savannah In The Round before heading down the east coast and across to Adelaide, taking in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Sydney, Wollongong and Melbourne along the way.

Pre-sale tickets go live from 10am local time on Friday, March 27th, running through to March 30th. General public tickets are on sale from 9am local time on Tuesday, March 31st, via echopacific.com.au.

Don McLean Australia Tour 2026

Saturday, October 10th

Savannah In The Round, Mareeba (FNQ)

Monday, October 12th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Wednesday, October 14th

The Star Theatre, Gold Coast

Saturday, October 17th

Coliseum Theatre, Western Sydney

Sunday, October 18th

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

Monday, October 19th

State Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday, October 21st

Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Friday, October 23rd

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide