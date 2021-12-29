She may have broken his record for the longest No. 1 hit, but Don McLean has nothing but love for pop icon Taylor Swift.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, McLean heaped praise upon the Swift after the singer’s 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’ overtook McLean’s ‘American Pie’ as the longest-in-length chart-topper.

‘American Pie,’ which hit No. 1 hit following its 1971 release, runs 8 minutes and 42 seconds long while ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’ clocks in at 10 minutes and 13 seconds.

Calling her a “major rock and roll force of nature,” Mclean said of the 32-year-old, “Taylor takes the whole new form of entertainment to the peak by making these phenomenal videos and records and doing these massive tours that are successful, and so on and so forth.

“It’s really good for young people who want to get into this business. You can make it as a singer with a guitar if you figure out what Ed [Sheeran] did. And you can make it as a major rock and roll force of nature, which is what I call Taylor Swift, if you want to do that.”

Recently, McLean revealed on Instagram that Taylor had sent him a bouquet of flowers and a note where she wrote that she “will never forget that I’m standing on the shoulders of giants.”

“What a class act! Thank you Taylor Swift for the flowers and note,” McLean wrote alongside a photo of him posing with the gift on Instagram.

