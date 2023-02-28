Legendary Australian singer-songwriter Don Walker has announced an East Coast tour in support of his new album.

The man behind classic songs by the likes of Cold Chisel and Tex, Don and Charlie will release his fourth solo album, Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky, on Friday, May 5th (pre-save/pre-order here).

To celebrate its release, Walker will tour the East Coast throughout May and June (see full dates below). He’ll also appear at Blues on Broadbeach and the Gympie Music Muster in the coming months. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 10th at 9am local time. Fan Club members can access the exclusive pre-sale on Tuesday, March 7th at 9am local time (sign up here).

Recorded in Victoria over two days last year, Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky features a host of long-time bandmates and collaborators, including Garrett Costigan on pedal steel and Michael Vidale on bass.

“The man’s music lives in me like myth. It resides in the same place in my brain where Buddy Holly’s last flight lives; or John’s big bite of Yoko’s apple; or Robert Johnson’s great Delta devil deal. Rosaline. Breakfast at Sweethearts. Standing on the Outside. Choirgirl. Saturday Night,” acclaimed author Trent Dalton said of Walker in a press release.

“Who needs that sentimental bullshit? Me. We. He. She. They. Them. Us. Always. And now all this new stuff. And now all this new lightning.”

Don Walker’s Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky is out Friday, May 5th via MGM.

Don Walker 2023 Australian Tour

Fan Club pre-sale begins Friday, May 7th (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, March 10th (9am local time)

Tickets available via donwalker.com

Friday, May 19th

Imperial Hotel, Eumundi, NSW

Saturday, May 20th

Old Museum, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, June 16th

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, June 17th

Bowral Bowling Club, Bowral, NSW

Friday, June 23rd

Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, VIC

Saturday, June 24th

Memo Music Hall, St Kilda, VIC