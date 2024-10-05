Rapper Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, has cancelled the US and European legs of his world tour for health reasons – but his Australian and NZ dates next year haven’t been impacted for now.
Last month, Glover postponed 16 dates on his The New World tour. He took to X to communicate his decision, urging fans to retain their tickets for rescheduled dates. He said he needed to focus on his “physical health” without specifying further.
Now the rapper has revealed details of an “ailment” and his need for surgery, followed by time out to rest and recover. Here’s his full statement on X:
After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent.
After being assesed, it became clear i would not perform that night, and after more tests, i could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal.
My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously. With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.
I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform. Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support.
Back in May, Glover announced dates in Australia and New Zealnd, set for the end of January and into February. He later added extra shows in Melbourne and Sydney due to demand.
His Brisbane show is sold out, but other dates remain on sale on promoter Frontier Touring’s website.
Childish Gambino 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour
With special guest Amaarae
Presented by Frontier Touring & AEG Presents
Tickets available via ticketmaster.co.nz or ticketek.com.au
All shows licensed all ages
Tuesday, January 28th
Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ
Saturday, February 1st (SOLD OUT)
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
Tuesday, February 4th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Wednesday, February 5th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Friday, February 7th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, February 8th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday, February 11th
RAC Arena, Perth, WA