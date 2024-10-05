After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent.

After being assesed, it became clear i would not perform that night, and after more tests, i could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal.

My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously. With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform. Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support.