A Donnie Darko-inspired event is coming to Melbourne this Halloween.

Taking over the Melbourne Pavilion, this event promises a “fully costumed interactive Halloween rave experience,” drawing inspiration from the 2001 cult classic film.

“But this isn’t just a screening…It’s a full-blown, 80s-style interactive house party where fans can live and breathe inside a Donnie Darko spectacle,” says Director, Cinaesthesia Productions.

This Australian debut follows a successful international launch, with a sold-out London event kicking off a global tour for 2025, with over thirteen cities set to be part of the tour.

‘Donnie Darko’s Halloween House Party’ will feature a high-tech audiovisual experience, complete with a screening of the film. The venue will be transformed into a multi-sensory environment with ambient soundscapes, immersive set designs, and atmospheric lighting.

The event takes place on Friday, June 6th (King’s Birthday Public Holiday Weekend), and offers a multi-room ‘80s-style house party with live DJs, recreated film sets, and characters straight from the movie. Fans are encouraged to attend in costume, visit Donnie’s themed bars, and enjoy a live appearance by Frank The Rabbit, played by actor James Duval.

“After seeing Cinaesthesia Productions’ setup of the Halloween party for Donnie Darko at the sold-out London UK event, I was just blown away! Beyond all expectations!! What’re you doing on June 6, Melbourne? Maybe I’ll see you at the next one…wearing your stupid man suit!” says Duval.

Since its 2001 release, Richard Kelly’s Donnie Darko has become a beloved cult film, with a global fanbase spanning generations. The film’s themes of time travel, fate, and ‘80s nostalgia have cemented its place in pop culture.

VIP packages are available, including an exclusive meet-and-greet with James Duval in a backstage VIP room. Guests will also have access to a Halloween-themed private bar, limited edition signed merchandise, and a rare chance to see one of the original Frank the Rabbit costumes from the film.

Donnie Darko’s Halloween House Party

Tickets and information via donniedarkohalloweenparty.com

Friday, June 6th

Pavilion Melbourne, Melbourne