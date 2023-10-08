EDM Australian fans are in for a treat as Don’t Let Daddy Know is set to make its debut in the country next year.

Don’t Let Daddy Know (DLDK) has brought the likes of Alesso, The Chainsmokers, Nervo, Steve Aoki and more to over 20 countries (and counting).

Australia is the latest addition to the growing DLDK sphere of influence, with organisers locking in three huge dates in January: Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, and Eatons Hill Outdoors in Brisbane (see full details below).

For its Aussie debut, DLDK is coming through strong, recruiting Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ, AFROJACK up top to lead proceedings.

Additionally, the festival tour will bring together some of EDM’s most popular names including Danish DJ MORTEN and Dutch hardstyle duo Sub Zero Project. Australian talent will also be on from, with DLDK lining up Dimatik, Restricted and Bobby Neon to hit the stage at all three outdoor concerts.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

CEO of the TEG Group, Jeff Jones, said: “TEG is thrilled to be bringing one of the world’s premier EDM festivals to Australian shores. Renowned for featuring some of the biggest and most influential artists in EDM, along with some very impressive production, Australian electronic music fans should definitely mark these dates in their calendar as it’s sure to be the event of the Australian summer!”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, October 17th at 10am local time. Several pre-sales will precede the general sale (see below).

Don’t Let Daddy Know 2024 Australian Tour

For more information, visit australia.dldk.com

DLDK waitlist pre-sale begins Wednesday, October 11th (12pm local time)

Whatslively pre-sale begins Friday, October 13th (2pm local time)

I Heart Radio & Ticketek pre-sale begins Monday, October 16th (9am local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, October 17th (12pm local time)

Friday, January 12th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, January 13th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, January 14th

Eatons Hill Outdoors, Brisbane, QLD