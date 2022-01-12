If I spent $859,000 on anything, I’d be showing it off to anyone and everyone. So it’s understandable that Steve Aoki stopped his own gig to proudly show off his expensive new NFT.

The DJ briefly paused one of his sets to introduce the audience to his latest non-fungible token purchase (see below). “Had to stop my show to celebrate my excitement on my doodle! NFTs make me feel like a kid again,” Aoki captioned a tweet showcasing the clip of him at the gig.

“Check this little gorgeous alien out,” Aoki shouts while showing fans the NFT on his phone. “I had to stop the music because I’m so fucking excited.”

The NFT in question is an artwork of an alien created by the well-known illustrator doodles. “This is the Steve Aoki doodle, take a good look guys!” he says in the clip. As reported by Rarity Sniper, the electronic musician bought the NFT for 269,69 ETH, which equates to $859,000.

He purchased the NFT on Friday, January 7th. “Just purchased the 9th rarest doodles in existence!” he tweeted back then. “There are only 10 alien type doodles ever created and I own one of them now! Welcome #2238 to the family!”

It looks like being a great investment. According to Mixmag, the floor price for doodle’s NFT collection has increased by more than 60% since Aoki’s purchase.

Aoki clearly loves all things NFTs. He recently launched his own NFT marketplace, Oddkey, alongside renowned comic book author Todd McFarlane.

“I’d been wanting to collaborate with him for years,” Aoki told Forbes about their collaboration last year. “This was the perfect way to do it, to build a marketplace that resembles what he’s already been doing for decades, but for the digital landscape, NFTs.”

