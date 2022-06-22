It’s just one month until the venerable Liam Gallagher lands on Australian shores for another cracking local tour, and as it gets closer, you’d be mad to miss out on these upcoming shows.

By now, Liam Gallagher is a man who needs no introduction. He’s sold millions of records as part of the iconic Britpop group Oasis, he’s scored three UK chart-toppers with his solo records, and he’s often listed as one of the world’s greatest frontmen. And now, he’s on his way back to Australia.

No stranger to our shores, Gallagher has been visiting us since Oasis first came out back in 1998. Since then, wether it be as a member of the Britpop icons, Beady Eye, or a solo artist, he’s always ensured that Aussies get what they need.

In fact, his most recent Aussie tour – back in 2019 – was an event in and of itself, with his Melbourne show being cut short in the middle of fan-favourite ‘Supersonic’ thanks to a very strict curfew at Margaret Court Arena.

“Though it is obvious that many fans in attendance front up with the sole intention of witnessing an evening of Oasis tracks,” wrote Tone Deaf in a review of the show, “many found themselves leaving converted to the book of Gallagher as his solo material turned them intro true believers of his present day works, which some could argue is as strong – if not more so – than his work with Oasis over the years.”

Now, he’s set to make his return next month as part of the truly stacked Splendour In The Grass lineup. Kicking off in late July after two years off, Splendour is on track to provide one of the biggest and most expansive music experiences Aussies have seen in years, and Liam Gallagher is set to be part of it all.

Arriving off the back of his third studio album, C’mon You Know, Gallagher is in fine form, having hit #5 on the Aussie charts with the record, and scoring widespread critical acclaim across the board.

But in addition to his upcoming Splendour In The Grass slot, Gallagher is also on track to make three separate appearances around the country, with headline dates in Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth. Kicking things off at Sydney’s Aware Super Theatre on July 23rd, a quick trip up to Byron Bay will precede shows at Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on July 27th and Perth’s HBF Stadium on July 30th.

Eagle-eyed Victorian fans will also note that Gallagher’s Melbourne show will be taking place at John Cain Arena rather than Margaret Court Arena, so here’s hoping we won’t be seeing a repeat of 2019’s curfew snafu.

Whatever the case though, Liam Gallagher has spent more than 30 years asserting himself as a true rock ‘n’ roll star, and with his upcoming Aussie tour set to continue this tradition of stellar shows, you’d be mad to miss it.

Check out Liam Gallagher’s ‘C’mon You Know’:

Liam Gallagher – Australian Tour 2022

Saturday, July 23rd

Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, July 27th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, July 30th

HBF Stadium, Perth, WA

Ticketing info available via Secret Sounds