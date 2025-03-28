Dope Lemon is back with “Sugarcat“, the third single from his upcoming fifth studio album Golden Wolf—and it might just be the smoothest cut yet.

Blurring the lines between psychedelia and daydream, “Sugarcat” is the third taste of Golden Wolf—the latest offering from Angus Stone’s Dope Lemon—following on from the shimmering title track and the groovy “Electric Green Lambo”.

Where previous singles laid the groundwork for a more refined, nocturnal take on Dope Lemon’s sun-fried aesthetic, “Sugarcat” slips into something even smoother—think velvet lounges, neon-lit hideaways, and cinematic escapades soaked in moonlight.

“‘Sugarcat’ moves into a new chapter stylistically for my writing with Dope Lemon,” Stone says. “This one’s made to make you move deeper into the daydream we hope to continue creating for our lemon fans out there.”

That daydream gets a little wilder in the song’s accompanying music video, which Stone calls “super fun to make.” It stars the musician as the anti-hero in a glossy diamond heist fantasy, attempting a daring getaway with a pocketful of stolen jewels and a horizon full of freedom. “It’s based on a diamond heist, with me ‘hopefully’ sailing off into the sunset with the stolen jewels,” he explains. “It’s a bit of fun.”

While the visuals flirt with fantasy, the sound of “Sugarcat” is grounded in rich textures and confident cool. Breezy guitar licks, a slinky rhythm section, and Stone’s trademark drawl create a late-night atmosphere that invites repeated listens. It’s a sonic evolution that signals where Golden Wolf is headed—into deeper, more immersive territory.

Dope Lemon has always operated at a slightly off-kilter frequency, offering fans an escape hatch into a world where time slows and everything feels drenched in sunlight and smoke. With Golden Wolf, that world is expanding. Building on the introspective themes of 2023’s Kimosabè, the new album leans into the thrill of what’s next. If Kimosabè was about reflection, Golden Wolf is about projection—an album that looks forward, urging listeners to lose themselves in possibility.

Since first introducing Dope Lemon to the world in 2016 with Honey Bones, Stone has quietly built the project into one of Australia’s most distinctive musical voices. Known for its immersive aesthetic and tongue-in-cheek mystique, Dope Lemon has become synonymous with laid-back hedonism, equal parts dusty cowboy and stoned philosopher.

With Golden Wolf, Stone seems poised to deepen that mythology even further—offering a collection that’s as introspective as it is escapist, as playful as it is profound. And with “Sugarcat”, he’s already making his getaway—stolen jewels in hand.

Golden Wolf is out May 2nd and available for pre-order now.

“Sugarcat” by Dope Lemon is out now via BMG.