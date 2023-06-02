Getting Will Ferrell and Judd Apatow listed as co-writers – that’s how you get the word out about your new music.

DOPE LEMON announced his fourth album, Kimosabè, today, and shared the title track at the same time.

“Kimosabè” – the single – samples cult comedy Step Brothers, which means Hollywood icons Ferrell and Apatow are co-writers.

As for the full album, it’s the first one to fully reveal Angus Stone as the man behind the DOPE LEMON moniker.

“This record is everything that’s me,” he says. “In the past, the artwork has been anonymous in a way because I was trying to explore these styles, and having this shield in front of me was beautiful – I could sort of slink around in the shadows and wouldn’t have the public make judgement on the person behind it.

“This record, I had moments of clarity reflecting on my childhood, and I was able to see where I want to be in the future. So putting myself on the cover just felt right.”

Kimosabè (the album) is the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2021’s Rose Pink Cadillac, which peaked at number one on the ARIA Vinyl Chart and ARIA Album Chart, and was crowned as triple j’s Feature Album the following year. The title track also placed at number 27 on triple j’s Hottest 100 2021.

DOPE LEMON decided to give away a rose pink 1960 Cadillac Fleetwood to one lucky fan to celebrate his previous album, which begs the questions – what does he plan to give away in the lead-up to the release of Kimosabè?

Alongside releasing his fourth album, DOPE LEMON has lots of tour dates planned for 2023, including festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Outside Lands, Rockwerchter and Best Kept Secret.

Dope Lemon’s “Kimosabé” (single) is out now. Kimosabè (album) is out Friday, September 1st via BMG (pre-save/pre-order/pre-add here).