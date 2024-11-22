Fresh from his ARIA Awards nominations this week, Dope Lemon – aka Angus Stone – has given us the first taste of his new chapter with new single “Golden Wolf”.

Described as blending indie rock with hints of psychedelic soul, the track goes on a deeply introspective journey through themes of life, death, and the mysteries beyond.

The single delivers a hypnotic blend of soulful melodies paired with Stone’s signature storytelling, underscored by themes of transcendence and renewal.

The lyrics highlight the song’s meditative essence: “Golden Wolf, take us higher; We want to be the best that we can be in this life… or the next one.”

Speaking on the single, Dope Lemon said: “This song was written about and inspired by the next life. What we’ll take with us, and what and who will lead us there? Perhaps, in this case – the golden wolf.”

Take a listen to the single below:

“Golden Wolf” is Dope Lemon’s first track since his 2023 album Kimosabè – which won the AIR Award for Best Independent Blues & Roots Album.

Dope Lemon celebrated the launch of the “Golden Wolf” era at this week’s ARIA Awards in Sydney. Stone appeared with an offsider dressed up with a lemonhead, who did a series of zen like poses in the air. Check out the video of them on the red carpet at the Horden Pavillion below:

Stone was up for two ARIA nominations this week – both as Dope Lemon for Kimosabè in the Best Blues & Roots category, and for his work with sister Julia in the Best Adult Contemporary Album for Cape Forestier.

Dope Lemon’s only scheduled live shows for now are at two festivals in New Zealand after Christmas, but we can only imagine 2025 is going to be a very exciting year as they get ready to deliver more new material and performances in this “Golden Wolf” era.

Dope Lemon’s “Golden Wolf” is out now.