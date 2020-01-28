Due to overwhelming demand a second and final Melbourne date has been added to Dorian Electra’s debut Australian tour. The critically acclaimed pop ingenue who challenges musical and gender performative norms will be making their first-ever Aussie performance at The Gasometer Hotel in Melbourne.

The first-ever Australian performance that Dorian Electra will be conducting is set to be held at The Gasometer Hotel in Melbourne, Thursday, February 27, before they play again the following day to a fully sold-out crowd at The Worker’s Club on Friday, February 28.

Tickets for the second and final Melbourne went on sale at 12 pm today – Tuesday, January 28. For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au.

Dorian Electra makes music that defies gender norms. In the past year, their work has gained a queer cult following and a rapidly growing global fanbase, as well as critical praise from ​Pitchfork​,​ ​Billboard​,​ ​Paper Magazine​,​ ​The Fader, Gay Times, ​The Guardian​, and more. Each one of Electra’s high-concept singles has been accompanied by a hyper-stylized music video. Videos like ‘Flamboyant’ have garnered more than one million views, and help build a bigger world around each song than the music alone.

Flamboyant was named Paper Magazine’s #5 top album of the year, and named #10 album of the year by music critic Anthony Fantano (The Needle Drop) as well naming ‘Career Boy’ the #2 song of 2019. The album also made the top albums of 2019 from Vice, Dazed, The Guardian and more.

Electra has collaborated and toured with pop visionary Charli XCX and Russian group Pussy Riot as well as played major pride festivals across the US. In 2019, Dorian Electra released their debut full-length album Flamboyant​, an unapologetically over-the-top work of experimental pop with a heavy-metal, baroque twist, supported by their first-ever sold-out headlining tour.

Listen to ‘Flamboyant’ by Dorian Electra below.

DORIAN ELECTRA TOUR DATES

The Flamboyant Tour: Part II – Australia 2020

THE GASOMETER HOTEL, MELBOURNE

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 27 – NEW SHOW!

THE WORKERS CLUB, MELBOURNE

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 28 – SOLD OUT

ALSO APPEARING IN SYDNEY (FEB 29) & ADELAIDE (MAR 1)

FINAL TICKETS ON SALE 12PM TODAY – TUESDAY, JANUARY 17