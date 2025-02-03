Double J has this week announced some major changes to its programming, including the recruitment of some notable names.

The broadcaster has announced that media personality Yumi Stynes has joined the stable where she’ll host the morning slot on weekends, while Classic Albums host Caz Tran will take over in the afternoon.

It’s also been confirmed that Short Fast Loud with Josh Merriel will now be heard on Double J every Wednesday from 7pm. Meanwhile, Sky High with Hau Lātūkefu has moved to 7pm Thursday, and will be repeated every Sunday night at 6pm.

Fan favourite Dylan Lewis has also moved to Double J Arvos, taking over hosting duties from from 3pm Monday-Friday and finally, Jay and the Doctor — Jay Whalley and Lindsay McDougall from Frenzal Rhomb – will be the first to host the Artist in Residence series now broadcasting at 5pm every Sunday with replays from 7pm Tuesday and 6pm Saturday.

The mass news comes just days after triple j announced Void of Vision frontman Jack Bergin will host new heavy metal program, CORE, which started last week.

In a statement, the youth broadcaster said the new show “will be a hub for metal, hardcore, punk, emo, shoegaze, and everything in between—connecting triple j listeners with the best new releases, while also sharing artist interviews, the latest in touring news, and more.”

“I’m so excited to join the triple j team and kick off 2025 with a bang,” Bergin said.

“I discovered triple j via the specialist heavy programs in high school and had the station as the soundtrack to my day-to-day life over my formative years, so it’s a truly special feeling to be where I am right now.

“I cannot wait to continue flying the flag for Australian music and share my passion and love for our heavy music scene down under.”