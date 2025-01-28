A huge name in Australia’s metalcore scene is taking on a new gig.

Starting at 9pm on Tuesday, January 28th, Void of Vision frontman Jack Bergin will host new heavy metal program, CORE.

In a statement, the youth broadcaster said the new show “will be a hub for metal, hardcore, punk, emo, shoegaze, and everything in between—connecting triple j listeners with the best new releases, while also sharing artist interviews, the latest in touring news, and more.”

“I’m so excited to join the triple j team and kick off 2025 with a bang,” Bergin said.

“I discovered triple j via the specialist heavy programs in high school and had the station as the soundtrack to my day-to-day life over my formative years, so it’s a truly special feeling to be where I am right now.

“I cannot wait to continue flying the flag for Australian music and share my passion and love for our heavy music scene down under.”

The news comes as Void of Vision prepares to gear up for a massive farewell tour of Australia next month, with stops confirmed in Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. Click here for more details.

“If you told me 15 years ago where our music would take us and where we are now, I straight up wouldn’t believe it. The dream we started straight out of high school was meant to be a product of its time and I truly believe that it was.. today we happily conclude that time has come to a fulfilling end,” Bergin said late last year.

“I’ve learnt to love the process and not the success, how to healthily approach creativity and most importantly, that I just want to be as authentically myself as possible, to be a person, not a persona. This band has provided the experiences, lessons and stories to carry on into our respective futures that we can cherish for life, and for that I could not be more grateful. With that being said, Void of Vision will live on forever through everything that each of us carry onwards to do from here on out.”