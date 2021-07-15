T-Pain has ranted about the current state of hip hop music, particularly what he feels is an apparent lack of originality from current artists as well artists who are trying to catch their big break.

The ‘Bartender’ artist spoke (and yelled) passionately during a recent Twitch livestream, practically begging for a new sound to hit him aurally.

As transcribed by Complex, he exclaimed, “Stop! Just fucking do something else! God damn it! Do some different music!”

“We have all the shit that you’re doing. We already have it! Lil Uzi Vert is already doing it. Lil Baby is already doing it. DaBaby is already doing it. It’s literally two n***as with Baby in their names that’s already doing all the music you want!”

He continued, “Do something else! Do something else! That’s it! That’s all we want… stop sending me this bullshit! And then get mad when I don’t like it. Jesus god-damn tap-dancing Christ!”

In his rant, he also went onto say that he thinks that the state of music has always been bad and a song like Hanson’s ‘MMMBop’ got popular because there was stacks of money and promotion funnelled into it.

“I’m not saying that this generation of music is worse than any other,” T-Pain continued.

“I’m not saying that, ‘Oh my god, I’m so mad that my kind of music isn’t getting popular right now. I don’t give a fuck about that… I don’t give a fuck about numbers because I know all that shit can be bought…”

“But I do give a fuck about you doing something different with your fucking music,” he concluded.

Watch the full rant from T-Pain: