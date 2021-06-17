Rap mogul Dr Dre and record executive Jimmy Iovine have announced that they have teamed up to open a new high school in Los Angeles.

The school has temporarily been dubbed Regional High School No.1 and will initially welcome 124 students and will be located at Audubon Middle School in the Leimert Park neighbourhood in South Los Angeles.

Following the opening in 2022, the pair are aiming to welcome an additional 126 students in the future.

According to a press release from the Los Angeles Unified School District, the curriculum will focus on “multidisciplinary, hands-on learning, with a strong emphasis on real-world projects with top companies and non-profits”.

Studies will be able to undertake studies in “design, business and technology with hands-on, real-world learning to help develop young leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs”.

Speaking about the school at a press conference, Dre said: “I think it’s going to be something extremely different. I’m still trying to learn myself and understand the politics and the hurdles that we have to get over to help.

“All we’re here to do is help the kids. We’re here strictly for the kids and trying to give them a future and something promising that maybe wasn’t available before then, so that is our intent.”

Dre said he hoped to reach “the inner-city kid, the younger me.”

He added: “Here’s a place that you can go where there’s something that you can learn that you’re really interested in.”

Iovine added of the project: “We want to give the next generation of students access to a proven, revolutionary learning experience that will not only prepare them for the jobs of today, but equip them to reimagine and shape the jobs, technologies and creative enterprises of the future.”

“We’ve already succeeded in higher ed, now we’re bringing it to high school.”

The pair founded The USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy at the University of Southern California back in 2013, while gifting a $70 million donation to fund the academic programme.

