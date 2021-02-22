Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Content Warning: This article about Dr. Dre discusses domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Earlier this year in January Dr. Dre was hospitalised – admitted to the intensive care unit after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The news of Dr. Dre’s hospitalisation also came in the midst of a very controversial divorce between the rapper and his estranged wife, Nicole.

As reported by Complex, Nicole (who married Dr. Dre back in 1996), is seeking $2 million a month in temporary spousal support and an additional $5 million to cover her legal fees.

Despite it all, Dr. Dre was able to make a safe recovery and was released from hospital on January 15th.

And now as we prepare to close out February, the producer’s back in the centre of attention, this time for something a little more music related.

As per Complex, Dr. Dre has turned to music to address his feelings and emotions in relation to the past few months of his life, perhaps referencing things like being admitted to hospital, his house burglary and his divorce settlement.

Dr. Dre jumped on an unreleased track with KXNG Crooked, which was previewed by DJ Silk via Instagram Live.

He raps on the song, “Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury. ICU/I see you tryna fuck me while I’m in surgery. … You know we don’t tolerate that nonsense/By any means get your hand out of my pocket.”

While we don’t know for sure what Dr. Dre is referencing with each specific lyric, Complex have also brought to light court documents from Nicole.

The documents allege that Dr. Dre held a gun to her head twice, that he also punched her in the face a number of times, as well as ongoing emotional and verbal abuse.

The document also states that, “His long-term abuse must be a factor that the court takes into account in warding support and fees.”