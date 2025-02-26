Drake has ended his current Australia and New Zealand tour early.

In a statement exclusively provided to Tone Deaf, Drake’s rep confirmed the surprise cancellation, citing “a scheduling conflict.”

“We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows,” the statement reads.

Drake’s ‘Anita Max Win Tour’ had back to back nights at Auckland’s Spark Arena remaining on Saturday, March 15th and Sunday, March 16th, as well as a Brisbane show on Tuesday, March 4th and an extra Sydney stop on Friday, March 7th.

The tour has already hit major cities, including a rare stop in Perth (Drake’s first WA gig since 2015) plus shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

His visit just so happened to line up with Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, which doubled as a victory lap in their one-sided feud. Kendrick hit the stage rocking a diamond chain with a lowercase “a” (as in “A minor”) and dropped his Drake-destroying anthem “Not Like Us” in front of 100 million people.

Drake, meanwhile, was making his own headlines. He just dropped a surprise collab album with fellow Canadian PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, marking his first chart-topping record since last year’s feud with Kendrick.

Drake also made the most of his time Down Under. He played a surprise 90-minute set at a Bourke St hotspot, packed with unreleased music and deep cuts for just 100 lucky fans. He also hit up a private crew dinner, then rolled into Maison Batard’s Le Club, Melbourne’s hottest new venue, for a phone-free, all-expenses-paid, ultra-exclusive party—a fever dream for any rap fan.

The ‘Anita Max Win Tour’ gets its name from a viral moment from his December 2023 livestream on Kick, where Drake introduced the alter ego “Anita Max Win” – a play on the gambling expression “I need a max win,” the maximum bonanza paid out on the slots.

Read the statement from Drake’s reps in full below:

“Due to a scheduling conflict, four of Drake’s 16 sold-out shows in Australia and New Zealand will be postponed. We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows.

All tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates. Refunds will be available for those who prefer, but please note that as these shows are sold out, any refunded tickets will be released for sale.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Drake and the entire team have had an incredible time doing these shows and are excited to return soon.

We look forward to sharing the rescheduled dates with you as soon as possible.”