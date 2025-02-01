Drake recently touched down in Australia, and he’s not just here to perform—he’s here to make it a moment.

Before his Anita Max Win Tour event kicks off in Perth on Feb. 4, Drizzy has been living it up in Melbourne, and in true Champagne Papi style, he’s making headlines for what he’s doing off the stage just as much as what he’ll do on it.

Drake first dined out for a private crew gathering, then—like something out of a music fan’s fever dream—he hit Maison Batard’s Le Club, one of Melbourne’s hottest new venues, for an ultra-exclusive, phone-free, all-expenses-paid party.

Yep, the 6 God picked up the bar tab, invited 25 Miss Universe contestants among the 100-strong guest list, and performed an intimate 90-minute surprise set at the Bourke St hotspot that included unreleased music and deep cuts for the lucky 100 guests inside.

Fans who were lucky enough to nab an invite got to see him perform “Pipe Down,” “Rich Baby Daddy,” “Faithful,” and “Trust Issues”, while others were left furiously refreshing TikTok in hopes someone snuck a clip past security (No luck so far, but we respect the hustle.)

Venue owner Chris Lucas told the Herald Sun that was “sworn to secrecy”, but added: “It’s a testament to one of the coolest new clubs this country has ever seen, which was built for this purpose to attract the big names.

“While I can’t confirm or deny a private concert took place this is what Melbourne is all about — creating some of the best world class spaces that people can came to from all over the world. A lot of toil and hard work went into building Maison Batard and particularly the Le Club.”

So, what does this all mean for the tour?

Setlist shake-ups are definitely in play. The It’s All A Blur Tour setlist from 2023-24 was already stacked, but after this low-key karaoke session, it’s looking like Drake might mix things up for Aussie fans. Plus, the special guest rumours are only heating up. There’s no official confirmation, but the internet is alight with speculation, throwing around names like Smiley, Gordo, and 4KARII—all artists with ties to Drake and a history of surprise appearances.

Between secret performances, lavish dinners, and late-night club takeovers, Drake’s making sure that even before he steps onto an arena stage, his Australian tour is already one for the books.

If this is just the warm-up, we can’t wait to see what he’s got planned for the main event.

Drake’s Anita Max Win Tour kicks off in Perth on Feb. 4, with stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland.