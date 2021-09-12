While all that Drake and Kanye West beef has seemed to have cooled off for now, their chart records seem to continue to compete.

With Drake having released Certified Lover Boy (CLB) one week after West released Donda, it was interesting to see how CLB would catch up. And basically how it would all play out.

Now according to Billboard, Drake’s CLB has debuted at the No. 1 spot at the top of the Billboard 200 Chart, also giving Drake’s latest album the biggest album week ever.

The record was previously held by Taylor Swift, a title which the ‘Blank Space’ singer had earned back in August last year when she released Folklore.

CLB has seen Drake also break a bunch of new records, not only having debuted at a No. 1 spot, but also marking his tenth No.1 album.

Drake also came close to topping one of his personal bests, nearly breaking one of his other streaming records for his 2018 album, Scorpion.

CLB boasts 743.67 million on-demand audio streams, with the 2018 album, Scorpion having raked in 745.92 million on-demand audio streams. The difference here is that Drake pre-released a trio of hit singles for Scorpion which bolstered the album.

On the other hand, West’s Donda has performed quite well on the Billboard charts too.

West debuted with 23 songs on the Hot 100 chart, recording a total of 133 entries in the rapper’s career overall, with this achievement also ranking highly on a wider scale.

Donda has seen West earn his tenth No. 1 album, seeing the artist sit amongst the most elite company, including The Beatles, Jay-Z, Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, Eminem and Elvis Presley.

Overall, West also now has a total of 68 tracks that have found themselves sitting within the Hot 100’s top 40 section, making him the fifth highest ranking artist in the Hot 100.

