The wait is almost over, Drake fans. His new album, titled Certified Lover Boy, will be dropping right at the start of 2021.

On Saturday, October 24th (conveniently also his 34th birthday), the Canadian rapper announced the album news via a trailer he debuted on his Instagram account, according to Pitchfork.

In the sombre and moody clip, Drake recreates some of his iconic album cover shots, including Take Care, Nothing Was the Same, and Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

He even pays subtle homage to the covers of his first two mixtapes Comeback Season and So Far Gone at the beginning, with the young boy reaching for fall leaves falling from the sky.

The video ends abruptly with “January 2021” flashing across the screen. Drake also simply captioned the trailer, “CERTIFIED LOVER BOY.” The man just gets marketing.

The good news will come as a relief to fans of the superstar. They’ve been hyped since back in August when Drake promoted the record’s lead single ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’, featuring Lil Durk. The song debuted at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was a chart-topper in Drake’s native Canada.

A music video for the song was shot at Nike’s headquarters in Oregon. It included cameos from notable athletes such as David Beckham, Kevin Durant, and Marshawn Lynch.

Certified Lover Boy will be his sixth studio album and first since 2018’s Scorpion. Containing huge anthems like ‘God’s Pla’n and ‘Nice For What’, it was Drake’s sixth full-length album to top the US Billboard 200 album charts. Don’t count against him making it a consecutive seven when Certified Lover Boy enters the world in January.

Drake hasn’t been totally absent though. The mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes was released earlier this year in May. Considered a warmup to Certified Lover Boy, the mixtape was a compilation of songs that were released on SoundCloud or leaked on the internet, as well as new songs.

Check out the trailer for Certified Lover Boy by Drake: