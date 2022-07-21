Drake ducks and dives as a swarm of bees surround him while the ‘Hotline Bling’ star is at dinner in St. Tropez.

Drake and his entourage were recently at a dinner in St. Tropez when Aubrey was seemingly swarmed by bees. The video provided shows the Canadian rapper swatting them away as a team of people surrounding him also tries to rebuke the bees’ attempts at Drake.

This was the same dinner that Drake called out Joe Budden when ‘Pump It Up’ came on and some of the people at the venue were dancing like they had ants in their pants.

Drake also commented on the event on his Instagram, reaffirming his hate for bees.

Drake trying to dodge bees at the dinner table in St Tropez pic.twitter.com/fh27ZSXoQ5 — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) July 20, 2022

In other Drake news, someone recently tried to break into his house in LA.

TMZ reported police were called to the Beverly Hills-adjacent mansion on Friday after an employee saw someone near the pool house.

After police questioned the 23-year old, he told them Drake (aged 35) was his dad, and he was just waiting for him to return home.

Strangely, police didn’t buy the man’s claims, and he was promptly arrested and charged with misdemeanour trespassing.

Of course, this isn’t the first time an intruder has tried to break into Drake’s home.

Back in March 2021 a knife-wielding woman was arrested after she allegedly “struck a security guard with a pipe” and tried to gain access to his $100m home in Toronto.

According to The Sun, law enforcement revealed a female adult was carrying around a large blade.

She was arrested and detained outside of the rapper’s house before she was able to gain entry.

“She did not gain any kind of entry into the property and there were no injuries,” the Toronto police department told the publication.

“It is not clear what she was doing at the residence but she had no communication whatsoever with the homeowner.”