An intruder who was arrested after allegedly being found on the grounds of Drake’s new LA home told police the rapper was his dad.

TMZ reported police were called to the Beverly Hills-adjacent mansion on Friday after an employee saw someone near the pool house.

After police questioned the 23-year old, he told them Drake (aged 35) was his dad, and he was just waiting for him to return home.

Strangely, police didn’t buy the man’s claims, and he was promptly arrested and charged with misdemeanour trespassing.

Drake wasn’t home at the time of the alleged incident. As previously reported by Tone Deaf, the Canadian rapper confirmed he had a run-in with Swedish authorities just days after rumours of his alleged arrest began to circulate online.

Drake only purchased the new digs a few months ago, with Realestate.com.au reporting the Canadian rapper snagged a bargain on the 8.1ha property, which sold for $10 million below the asking price of $85 million (A$118.3m).

The home’s previous owner? None other than former Take That bad boy, Robbie Williams.

The sale was still a massive money-maker for Williams, who got almost $43 million (A$60m) more than he paid for it seven years ago.

Of course, this isn’t the first time an intruder has tried to break into Drake’s home.

Back in March 2021 a knife-wielding woman was arrested after she allegedly “struck a security guard with a pipe” and tried to gain access to his $100m home in Toronto.

According to The Sun, law enforcement revealed a female adult was carrying around a large blade.

She was arrested and detained outside of the rapper’s house before she was able to gain entry.

“She did not gain any kind of entry into the property and there were no injuries,” the Toronto police department told the publication.

“It is not clear what she was doing at the residence but she had no communication whatsoever with the homeowner.”