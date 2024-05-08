Drake just can’t catch a break this week: an intruder has been arrested at his Toronto home, just one day after an unidentified person shot one of the rapper’s security guards at the property. Toronto police confirmed their return to Drake’s mansion at 2pm on Wednesday, May 8th, to arrest the intruder. “Officers were called after a person attempted to gain access to the property,” a police spokesperson told Toronto’s CityNews. “The person was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.”

It’s just the latest worrying incident to take place at the rapper’s home, which was revealed to the world via a Google Maps image displayed on the cover of Kendrick Lamar’s recent Drake diss track “Not Like Us”.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, shooters in an unidentified vehicle fired shots at the entrance to Drake’s home in a drive-by shooting, which led to a security guard being rushed to hospital. The security guard was treated for serious yet non-life threatening injuries, and remains hospitalised.

At the time of writing, police haven’t confirmed if the shooting and the intruder are linked to the notorious feud between Drake and Kendrick, which has escalated over recent weeks.

What started as a war of diss tracks between the hip hop superstars has quickly devolved into something darker the longer the feud has gone on, with each rapper airing the other’s dirty laundry in public and taking vicious potshots. The latest entry in the beef came on Sunday night, when Drake put out “The Heart Part 6″.

There’s no clear winner yet in this rap battle, but critics seem to be siding with Kendrick.

“Kendrick really hates that man,” Vulture declared, adding, “The time has come for Drake to enter himself into witness protection.”

“He sounds like he’s been waiting years for this moment. ‘I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk / I hate the way that you dress,’ he raps; cliché, but it works because he sounds like he really means it,” wrote Pitchfork in a more considered review.