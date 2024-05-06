Here we go again: Drake has fired back at Kendrick Lamar with his latest diss track, “The Heart Part 6”.

This latest jab from Drake serves as a rebuttal to K-Dot’s “Not Like Us” diss track. The song’s title is a nod to Kendrick’s own series of singles with the same name. Check it out below.

The feud heated up over the weekend, with Kendrick dropping three diss tracks back-to-back — “6:16 In LA”, “Meet The Grahams”, and “Not Like Us” — while Drizzy released two of his own.

Drake’s caption for the post reads: “‘The Heart Part 6’ out now… And we know you’re dropping 6 mins after so instead of posting my address you have a lot to address.”

In “The Heart Part 6”, Drake addresses Kendrick’s allegations head-on, denying claims of having a secret daughter, being on Ozempic, and engaging in inappropriate relationships.

“I never been with no one underage, but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with,” he raps. “Just for clarity, I feel disgusted / I’m too respected / If I was fuckin’ young girls, I promise I done been arrested / I’m way too famous for the shit you just suggested, but that’s not the lesson / Clearly there’s a deeper message / Deep cuts that never healed and now they got infected.”

According to Drake, he deliberately fed Kendrick’s camp false information, and they took the bait: “We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information/ A daughter that’s 11 years old, I bet he takes it/ We thought about giving a fake name or a destination/ But you so thirsty, you not concerned with investigation,” Drake raps.

By the sounds of it, it seems like Drake is tiring of the ongoing rap beef: “I don’t wanna diss you anymore, this really got me second-guessing,” he spits. In the spoken-word outro, he sighs, “I’m not gonna lie, this shit was some good exercise. It’s good to get out, get the pen working.”

There’s no clear winner yet in this rap battle, but critics seem to be siding with Kendrick.

“Kendrick really hates that man,” Vulture declared, adding, “The time has come for Drake to enter himself into witness protection.”

“He sounds like he’s been waiting years for this moment. ‘I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk / I hate the way that you dress,’ he raps; cliché, but it works because he sounds like he really means it,” wrote Pitchfork in a more considered review.