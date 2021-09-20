Drake is the latest artist to invest in the culinary delights of America.

According to Complex, the Certified Lover Boy artist has invested funds in a chain of restaurants known as Dave’s Hot Chicken.

They currently have 22 different locations around America, predominantly in in California, as well as in Las Vegas, Chicago, Dallas, Portland and more.

Drake hasn’t been the only artist or celebrity to invest with Dave’s, he’s actually following suit with Samuel L. Jackson and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner.

He also issued a statement on his new investment, saying that their food is “amazing”.

“I tried the food and it was amazing,” Drake said. “After meeting the founders and hearing their story, I jumped at the opportunity to invest.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken rose from humble beginnings, with the founders Arman Oganesyan, chef Dave Kopushyan, and brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan launching the restaurant as a pop-up in a carpark back in 2017.

As they became increasingly popular, they began to open stores purveying what had become their famous hot chicken tenders and sliders.

In 2021, Dave’s has now franchised their rights to over 500 locations, following a deal they had struck with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO Bill Phelps and movie producer John Davis.

This week is proving to be a huge one for Drake, as he has secured another one sitting atop the Billboard 200 chart with his latest album.

Certified Lover Boy sold 236,000 albums equivalents in the US as of last week, along with the album also opening with the biggest week of the year so far.

