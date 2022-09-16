Drake has turned the tables on Anthony Fantano, sliding into the YouTuber’s DMs to review him.

Fantano, who operates the YouTube channel The Needle Drop, has built up a renowned reputation as an online music critic, so much so that The New York Times once called him “The Only Music Critic Who Matters” for those under 25-years-old.

Well Drake isn’t under 25 and definitely doesn’t seem to agree with NYT‘s opinion. “Your existence is a light 1. And the 1 is cause you are alive,” he wrote in his opening private Instagram message to Fantano.

Worse was to follow. “And you cause you somehow wifed a black girl,” he added. “I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence.”

It’s not everyday you get Champagne Papi DMing you. Social media was immediately filled with fans enjoying the unexpected private messages. “His best bars for years,” joked one Twitter account. “This feels like a fever dream,” was someone else’s fair viewpoint.

“Drunk DM is real,” wrote one Twitter user. “Getting left on read,” mocked another. “You know for a fact he was tearing up while typing that,” was another comical comment.

Drake released his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, back in June, but Fantano wasn’t its biggest fan, claiming the rapper was going “downhill” on the record. After his DMs to him today, it’s likely that Drake watched the scathing appraisal. Fantano also previously gave Certified Lover Boy a score of just 3 out of 10.

Fantano isn’t the only person to be on the receiving end of a Drake jab recently. While giving a speech at Nike Headquarters, he delivered a handful of jokes, including a quick dig at Tyga.

You can check out Fantano’s response video here. Now that he’s repaired his relationship with Kanye, maybe Fantano can become Drake’s next big ongoing feud.

