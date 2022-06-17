Drake responds to critics of his new album, Honestly, Nevermind in an audio clip, “It’s all good if you don’t get it yet.”

An audio recording of Drake recently came out in which the Certified Lover Boy artist addressed the critics of his newest album Honestly, Nevermind. He came out swinging— claiming the critics of his album didn’t, “get it yet,” and that he would, “wait for you to catch up.”

Honestly, Nevermind is currently sitting at a 65 on Metacritic with a user score of 4.7.

“It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. That’s what we do. We wait for you to catch up. We’re already here though, we caught up already. On to the next””

Drake’s last album, Certified Lover Boy, has not received much love either, even from hip-hop peer Denzel Curry.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Ebro Darden for the Juneteenth 2022: Freedom Songs collection, the Melt My Eyes See Your Future artist revisited his remarks from almost a month ago.

“I wasn’t dissing the motherfuckers, I love them. I love Kanye,” he said, but still stood by his comments.

“I said what I said about Kanye and Drake. *****, y’all got money. Y’all are the best musicians I’ve ever heard in my motherfucking life. And on top of that, you did not deliver. I’m delivering and I have less resources. What the fuck? Period. I love y’all.” he said, before adding that his words weren’t meant to be a rant or hate – just words from a fan who had expected better output from some of his favourite artists.

“Don’t get it twisted. I’m not hating on y’all.” he added.

If you’re wondering, the comments in question are tweets from over a month ago, where Curry expressed his disappointment with DONDA and Certified Lover Boy.

In more Drake news, the Nothing Was The Same rapper was commenting under @lethalshooter’s Instagram post when someone responded to him and got back more than they expected. Drake knows Lethal Shooter, who is an NBA-level shooting trainer, due to Drake hiring him in the past to help fix his shot. Aubrey was making a fairly benign comment about how he’s going to interact with his children at whatever competitions they might participate in as they grow older.