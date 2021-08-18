Drake hasn’t dropped Certified Lover Boy yet, but that hasn’t stopped him from keeping his social media up to date.

Not too long ago, Drake shared a photo to his Instagram story, throwing his fans off guard with an out of context thousand yard stare.

But that wasn’t the only thing fans had questions about. It was his haircut.

The rapper started rocking a love heart shape in his haircut since December last year, promoting his forthcoming album.

Ever since, he’s made sure that the love heart was fresh and maintained. Then all of a sudden, it was looking a little off.

That’s when a Drake Instagram fan account posted a comparison of the before and after love hearts, captioning it: “That heart is stressed 💀😭.”

The ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ rapper wasn’t going to let that one slide, jumping in the comments in defence of his haircut.

And apparently, he contracted COVID-19.

The rapper jumped in the comments and said, “I had Covid that shit grew in weird I had to start again 😂 it’s coming back don’t diss.”

In a recent interview, he revealed that the Certified Lover Boy album was complete and ready to be released. He told he told hosts OVO Mark and OVO Noel, “Album’s cooked.”

Continuing, “Certified Lover Boy on the way, and that’s for anyone in the way.” The question now is: who will drop their album first? Drake or Kanye?

Right now Drake hasn’t revealed any further details about contracting the virus.

See the comment from Drake: