Drake has revealed that his much-anticipated new album Certified Lover Boy is finished and on its way very soon.

As per Complex, the rapper confirmed the news in an interview on Sound 42’s ‘Fri Yiy Friday’ radio show on Friday, July 30th. “Album’s cooked,” he told hosts OVO Mark and OVO Noel. “Certified Lover Boy on the way, and that’s for anyone in the way.”

That pointed line at the end has got fans speculating, with many believing Drake’s referencing Kanye West, who’s been dominating the headlines due to his new album, Donda, which is supposedly dropping this Friday, August 6th. Ye has been living in a tiny room at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium while putting the finishing touches to his record, performing in huge live listening events at the stadium (another one is set to take place this Thursday, August 5th), and generally just being very Kanye West.

The announcement came just after his manager, Abou “Bu” Thiam, took to Instagram to tease the Kanye West Presents The Donda Album Release event, also saying that the album would hit streaming services right after the party.

The update on Certified Lover Boy comes just a few weeks after the star revealed that his sixth album was in the process of being mixed. “You know, Uncle Drake is back home to mix the album so she’s got a bunch of new tracks coming her way,” he said on the same radio show on July 10th. “On my way home to reunite with my dawg and finish this thing up…CLB on the way. On your head top.”

When do you think Drake will drop Certified Lover Boy? Wouldn’t it be funny if he released it this Friday just to annoy Kanye? If only.

Check out ‘What’s Next’ by Drake: