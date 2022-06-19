Professional lookalikes are a weird thing. You have scruffy ginger hair, a nice smile, and suddenly you’re deciding to hold an acoustic guitar while pretending to be Ed Sheeran for money. And does the famous person being impersonated even like it? Probably not, if Drake is any indication.

Last year, Drake’s lookalike, Fake Drake, went viral after he was spotted trawling Miami nightclubs, looking for just a sliver of Drizzy’s fame.

There have even been reports that he’s charging a ridiculous $5,000 to make club appearances, which is a crazy amount of money to pay someone who’s only discernible talent is slightly resembling another human being.

In an interview with No Jumper, the doppelgänger, real name Izzy, once insisted that the rapper supposed his endeavours. “Let this guy get his bag,” he supposedly said about his impersonator.

That might not be entirely true though. Footage was shared online this weekend of Fake Drake being removed from a club, looking very sheepish and confused by the whole thing. What’s worse for him is that Drake liked the video on Instagram when @akademiks posted it. “Has this gimmick run its course or na?” read the caption.

The incident came just a few days after Izzy shared a video of himself FaceTiming the rapper to congratulate him on his new album, Honestly, Nevermind.

The rapper surprisingly answered the call, although he didn’t seem happy about doing so. After the fake version asked if they were still ‘dropping’, which offers the chilling prospect of Real Drake and Fake Drake entering The Twilight Zone with an actual collaboration, the rapper swiftly hangs up without even saying goodbye.

Clearly taken aback, Fake Drake then turned to the camera and said, “So you see that sh*t? Nobody believed. God did. Drake did.” Uncertified Lover Boy indeed.

