Darude might be a global dance music icon, but even he isn’t immune to political cringe. The Finnish DJ — yes, the guy behind the eternally meme-able banger “Sandstorm” — has revealed that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese once used the track in a campaign promo… without asking.

The kicker? Albo didn’t even show up to the Canberra gig Darude personally invited him to afterwards. Rude!

Speaking to PerthNow while kicking off his ‘STORM 25’ tour in Australia, Darude said he had to step in and get the video pulled because he’s not here for political affiliations, especially not ones made without his consent.

“A couple of years ago when I was coming to Australia, it just so happened that their party decided to make a promo video where he was DJing, and they used Sandstorm in that video without asking our permission,” Darude told the publication.

“And I actually had to pull it down because that was a political affiliation to my music, which I don’t want to do because I’m not into politics in Australia especially, and I don’t want to take sides like that.”

Honestly, fair enough.

“I invited him to my Canberra show, but he didn’t show up,” the producer said.

Darude, who’s in Australia celebrating 25 years of “Sandstorm” — which now has over 500 million Spotify streams and infinite meme mileage — is bringing evolved classics and new music from his Together project to stages across the country. He’ll play Brisbane on April 5th, then wrap it up with Electric Island at Cottesloe Beach in Perth on April 6th. (Albo, if you’re reading this — maybe buy a ticket this time.)

Outside of the PM snub, Darude also revealed a delightful Aussie pop crossover moment: Kylie Minogue once named him as one of the most iconic Finns she could think of. No big deal.

“She mentioned maybe Mika Häkkinen or Kimi Räikkönen… and then me,” he said. “I really wanted to say hi to her at BBC Studios once, but my nerves kicked in.”

Now 49 and still skating (literally — he’s been spotted at Leederville Skate Park), Darude says he’s more into energy bars than clubbing these days. “I’ve done my partying,” he laughed.