Drew Barrymore and a slew of fellow celebs have thrown their support behind Britney Spears after she released new music alongside legend, Sir Elton John.

The actress took to Instagram to celebrate the release of her pal’s track in a video of herself listening to the song, appearing to almost cry tears of joy.

“‘Hold Me Closer’ is out today and it’s already #1 in 33 countries!!” Barrymore captioned her video.

The song is Britney’s first release since 2016 (aside from ‘Matches’, her 2020 song with Backstreet Boys) and is a mix between his 1971 hit Tiny Dancer with his 1992 song The One and parts of 1976′s Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

In an official statement about the release of ‘Hold Me Closer’, Britney said “I was so honoured when the incredible Sir Elton John asked me to join him on one his most iconic songs.

"We are so excited for the fans to hear it! Thank you, Elton, for having me! I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to work with you and your legendary mind." Drew and Britney are famously close, with the actress recently praising the singer in an interview with Variety. "We can have a unique conversation," explained Barrymore, who was institutionalised by her mother, Jade Barrymore, as a teen. "There's not a ton of us out there who have publicly lost our freedom, had breakdowns in front of everyone, become punchlines and fought our way back." Drew also attended the star's glamourous wedding earlier this year.

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Guardian, Elton John spoke about the process of Britney approving ‘Hold Me Closer’.

“She’s been away so long – there’s a lot of fear there because she’s been betrayed so many times and she hasn’t really been in the public eye officially for so long.

“We’ve been holding her hand through the whole process, reassuring her that everything’s gonna be all right.”

He also opened up about the turmoil Britney has experienced in regards to her conservatorship which was recently terminated.

“It’s hard when you’re young. Britney was broken. I was broken when I got sober. I was in a terrible place,” Elton explained.