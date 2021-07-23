Staind frontman Aaron Lewis was left red-faced during his latest solo show after he realised that he accidentally played the same song twice without realising.

During his performance at Dewey Beach, Delaware, a “drunk” Lewis admitted to the crowd that he had already played ‘It’s Been A While’ during the set.

“You know what I’m realising right this second? That I’m drunk enough that I should be playing ‘Outside’ right now, and instead I’m playing a fucking song I already played tonight,” Lewis told the audience.

“Which means I might be slightly overserved. So should I play the fucking song that I was supposed to be playing the whole fucking time? Because maybe I might have smoked a little bit too much weed tonight.

Lewis continued, “I will say that’s a first. That’s a first right there… I’ll hear about that one tomorrow. Actually, I’m gonna call you out and we’ll see whether you guys out me tomorrow for that.

“So I guess we’ll just see how much y’all love me, ’cause no one else except everybody in this room just saw that happen, so you can give me a free pass.

“It is entirely and totally up to you, so we’ll see whether I’m hiding my face in shame tomorrow, ’cause I have definitely seen a whole lot of cameras recording this, which… super comfortable.”

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

It comes after Lewis announced would be embarking on a solo tour in 2021 from October until December.

Recently, Lewis spoke out about being painfully honest when it comes to writing music, saying, “That’s all I’ve ever done.

“My songs have always been me wearing my heart, emotions, misfortunes and sins on my sleeve. I don’t feel like it would be genuine or worthy if it wasn’t.”

Earlier this month, Lewis dropped his latest single, ‘Am I The Only One’, from his forthcoming album which is set to be released later this year.

The single debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Check out ‘It’s Been Awhile’ by Aaron Lewis: