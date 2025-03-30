Dua Lipa wrapped the final night of her Australian ‘Radical Optimism’ tour by bringing out Angus Stone for a duet on “Big Jet Plane.” Iconic.

The March 29th show marked the last of three sold-out nights at Qudos Bank Arena—and the final stop on her Australian leg. Just when you thought the surprises were done (after Kevin Parker joined her for a Tame Impala moment the night before), she dropped one more curveball. With Julia Stone MIA, Angus took the lead and had the whole arena singing like it was 2010 again.

It’s not the first time Stone has popped up at an international artist’s gig: he previously joined Post Malone in Melbourne back in 2023 for the same track. But there was something full circle about hearing it again, 15 years after it topped Triple J’s Hottest 100 and burrowed its way into the Aussie musical psyche.

The duet capped off Lipa’s ‘Radical Optimism Sydney’ shows, which were peppered with nods to Australian artists and surprise guests—including Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, who joined her the night before for a dreamy rendition of “The Less I Know the Better”. “I made most of Radical Optimism with this person,” she told the crowd. “He’s one of my favourite artists.”

Throughout the Australian leg of the tour, Lipa has gone out of her way to pay tribute to her local musical influences. Her rotating cover set has included songs by INXS, AC/DC, Natalie Imbruglia, Troye Sivan and Kylie Minogue, with special appearances from Sivan and Vance Joy.

With the final show of her Australian leg now complete, and New Zealand’s Spark Arena next on the map, Dua Lipa’s ‘Radical Optimism’ tour has already proven to be more than just a pop spectacle—it’s become a celebration of connection, collaboration and the kind of live music moments that linger long after the lights go down.