Dua Lipa delivered two memorable nights at Chicago’s United Center this weekend, continuing her tradition of performing location-specific covers during her ‘Radical Optimism Tour’ while bringing out a legendary guest for a remarkable collaboration.

The pop superstar welcomed Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Chaka Khan to the stage on Friday night for a spirited rendition of “Ain’t Nobody”, Khan’s 1983 classic collaboration with Rufus that showcased both artists’ vocal prowess.

The collaboration proved particularly fitting, with Khan being a Chicago native and the song representing a perfect fusion of funk and contemporary pop sensibilities. Following the performance, Dua Lipa took to social media with evident excitement, declaring: “I GOT TO SING WITH THE QUEEN OF FUNK.”

Saturday’s show saw the continuation of Dua Lipa’s geographic tribute tradition, this time honouring another Chicago institution with a faithful cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s timeless “September”.

This practice of regional musical tributes began during Dua Lipa’s Australian and New Zealand leg earlier this year, where she performed covers ranging from AC/DC to Kylie Minogue and brought out notable guests including Troye Sivan, Tame Impala, and Crowded House’s Neil Finn.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

During the European portion of the tour, Dua Lipa maintained this approach selectively. Madrid witnessed her interpretation of Enrique Iglesias’ “Hero”, while London’s Wembley Stadium became the stage for Jamiroquai’s “Virtual Insanity” featuring Jay Kay himself. The following night while playing at the same venue, she brought out Charli XCX for a rendition of the singer’s hit “360”.

Liverpool provided another opportunity for regional acknowledgment through the Zutons’ “Valerie”, performed alongside that band’s Dave McCabe and famously associated with Amy Winehouse’s interpretation. The subsequent show in the Beatles’ birthplace featured “Hey Jude”, while Dublin saw tribute paid to Irish legend Sinéad O’Connor through “Nothing Compares 2 U”.

The North American leg opened in Toronto with covers of Nelly Furtado’s “Like a Bird” and Mustafa’s “Name of God”.