Dua Lipa surprised fans in New Zealand by inviting music royalty to join her during her final New Zealand show of the ‘Radical Optimism’ tour on Friday night (April 5th).

While Australian audiences enjoyed special appearances by Kevin Parker and Troye Sivan, fans in New Zealand were treated to an unforgettable performance featuring local legend Neil Finn.

The Crowded House frontman was introduced on stage at a sold out Spark Arena to perform the band’s 1986 classic, “Don’t Dream It’s Over”. Check out some footage of the performance below.

Lipa has made a habit of either being joined on stage by local talent or covering tracks from some of the country’s favourite artists.

View this post on Instagram Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

At the first Auckland performance, Lipa covered Lorde‘s luxury fantasy hit “Royals”, after welcoming Parker to the stage in Sydney to perform Tame Impala’s “The Less I Know the Better”. Lipa previously performed “Rush” with Sivan and “Riptide” with Vance Joy. Like with “Royals,” not every cover has been accompanied by a special guest. Lipa went solo for her renditions of classics from INXS, Kylie Minogue, and AC/DC.

“3 weeks away, 10 unbelievable, unforgettable nights! Loved every moment with youuuu AUS/NZ ,” Lipa wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for your love and energy!!! What a way to kick off our year around the world!!! Thank you to the dreamgirl @kitaalexander for supporting me on this leg and killing it every night. Thank you @neilfinnofficial for joining me on our FINAL NIGHT to sing “Don’t Dream It’s Over” PINCH ME!!!! And thank you to my wonderful friends for coming out to join me on stage over the past few weeks @troyesivan @vancejoy @tameimpala @angusstone_ and making every night so unique and special +++ a massive massive thank you to my incredible team who work so bloody hard around the clock / around the world and make it look so damn easy! I love you and i’m so grateful for you!!!”

With the Australian and New Zealand legs wrapped, Lipa will kick her world tour back off in Europe next month.