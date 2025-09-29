Dua Lipa delivered a tribute to Ariana Grande during her Miami show on Saturday night, performing a rendition of “One Last Time”.

The surprise cover formed part of Lipa’s ongoing tradition throughout her Radical Optimism tour, where she selects a different song each night to honour local legends in each city. The 2014 Grande hit proved particularly poignant for the Kaseya Center crowd, with Lipa acknowledging the song’s cultural significance before launching into the performance.

“I feel like everyone kind of knows and remembers exactly where they were when this song came out,” Lipa told the Miami crowd. “So if you know it, please sing along.”

The gesture clearly resonated with Grande herself, who reposted footage of the performance in an Instagram Story, adding an infinity symbol, heart, and teary-eyed emoji in response.

The artists previously worked together on an early version of Grande’s 2018 album Sweetener, though their collaboration never got an official release. Reflecting on the missed opportunity later that year, Lipa shared, “I love Ari, I love everything she does. But the timing wasn’t quite right.”

This Miami performance represents just one highlight in Lipa’s impressive series of tribute covers throughout the Radical Optimism tour. For her second Miami show, she tackled Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine’s “Conga”; previous standout moments included performing “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over” alongside Lenny Kravitz and “Le Freak” with Nile Rodgers during her New York dates.

As the Radical Optimism tour progresses, fans can expect this tradition to continue across upcoming dates.

The tour moves to Dallas later this week before hitting Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. Following the completion of her US dates, Lipa will venture into South America before concluding the international run with three final Mexican shows in December.

Crowds at the Australia and New Zealand legs of Lipa’s mammoth world tour didn’t miss out on the surprise guests.

She brought out Crowded House frontman Neil Finn at her final Aotearoa show in April, with the pair performing Crowded House’s classic song “Don’t Dream It’s Over”.

At the first Auckland performance, Lipa covered Lorde‘s luxury fantasy hit “Royals”, after welcoming Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker to the stage in Sydney to perform Tame Impala’s “The Less I Know the Better”. Lipa previously performed “Rush” with Sivan and “Riptide” with Vance Joy.