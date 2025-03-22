Dua Lipa just can’t get Kylie Minogue out of her head on her Australian tour.

At her ‘Radical Optimism’ tour stop in Melbourne, Lipa paid tribute to the Aussie pop icon with a cover of “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”.

“Some songs don’t really need much of an introduction,” she told the packed Rod Laver Arena. She was right. As soon as the thumping beat kicked in, the crowd erupted, belting out the iconic la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la in unison. The arena turned into a full-blown club.

Check out Dua Lipa’s cover of “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” below.

Lipa’s been making a habit of celebrating Australian music on this tour. Earlier in Melbourne, she channeled AC/DC with “Highway to Hell”, then took on Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn”.

Imbruglia herself was thrilled with the tribute, taking to Instagram Stories to share her excitement.

“OMG!! I love you Dua Lipa,” she wrote, adding, “My home turf… My heart is full”. Fans at Rod Laver Arena echoed the sentiment, singing every word back as Lipa put her own smooth spin on the late-’90s anthem.

With five more shows left in Australia, there’s a good chance more local legends will get a nod. If Lipa’s setlist so far is anything to go by, she knows exactly how to win over an Australian crowd.

From here, Lipa heads to Europe, with stops in Spain, France, Germany, and London, before crossing the pond for North America in the fall. The tour wraps in October, and she’s already hinting at what’s next.

“You make the album, you promote it, you go on tour, you do the same thing, and that’s so amazing, but I think there’s going to come a point where maybe I want to take just a little bit longer [in between],” Lipa told Rolling Stone in her 2024 cover story. “I have all these other things that I can also do that really interest me.”