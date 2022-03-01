‘Levitating’ was a huge hit for Dua Lipa in 2020 but two years later, she’s being sued by a band for copyright over the song. As discovered by TMZ, the band in question, Artikal Sound System, has filed a lawsuit against the British pop star. They’re claiming that Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ is a ripoff of their own reggae song, ‘Live Your Life’, which was released beforehand in 2017.

According to obtained documents, it’s a simple allegation of copyright infringement. Artikal Sound System simply states that Dua Lipa and her team heard their song before 2020 when they started writing ‘Levitating’ and then made a rough copy.

The lawsuit doesn’t explain exactly why they believe that’s the case, although they’ll be expected to lay that out in court. It also names Warner Records – Dua Lipa’s label – and others as defendants. They’re demanding any profits that should have made from the success of ‘Levitating’, as well as damages.

Dua Lipa’s representatives have yet to comment on the lawsuit. This is a developing story so stay tuned for updates.

Listen to the two songs below and see if you think Artikal Sound System have a point – the rhythms are strikingly similar, particularly in the chorus, although the lyrics are vastly different.

‘Levitating’ is one of Dua Lipa’s biggest songs to date. Taken from her massive second studio album, 2020’s Future Nostalgia, the electro-disco number was both a critical and commercial success. It reached number five on the U.K. Singles Chart, number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and number four on the ARIA Singles Chart. ‘Levitating’ became the longest-running top 10 single by a female artist on the Billboard Hot 100.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

A remix of the song by DJ the Blessed Madonna, featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott, also performed well. It was released as the lead single from Dua Lipa and the Blessed Madonna’s remix album Club Future Nostalgia.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Levitating’ by Dua Lipa:

Check out ‘Live Your Life’ by Artikal Sound System: