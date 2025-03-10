Dua Lipa is setting up a pop-up store in Melbourne during her upcoming Australian tour.

Running from March 17th to March 23rd at Hawker CBD (362 Little Collins St), it’ll be open daily from 10am to 6pm.

Fans can shop exclusive merch and snap pics in a lyrics booth surrounded by words from their favourite Dua Lipa songs.

Melbourne is the only Australian city getting the pop-up during her tour.

The tour kicks off at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on March 20th, before heading to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on March 26th, and wrapping up at Auckland’s Spark Arena on April 2nd.

Australian pop singer-songwriter Kita Alexander has been confirmed as the support act for Dua Lipa’s upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour.

“Touring with Dua is something that has been on my mind for a very long time,” said Alexander. “She delivers pure energy on stage and next-level pop performances. March and April is going to be such a party. I truly feel so lucky to have the opportunity to share my songs with fans, old and new, across Australia and New Zealand.”

Lipa returns to Australian stages after her massive Future Nostalgia tour, which saw sold-out shows nationwide. Fans can expect a setlist packed with tracks from her critically acclaimed third album, Radical Optimism – including recent hits “Houdini”, “Training Session”, and “Illusion”.

The album debuted at #1 in 11 countries and became her third ARIA top 10 album. Her self-titled debut peaked at #8 in 2017, while Future Nostalgia topped the charts, spending three non-consecutive weeks at #1 across 2020, 2021, and 2022. Lipa also scored Billboard’s No. 1 Hot 100 Song of 2021 with “Levitating”.

Meanwhile, Lipa just teamed up with Jennie for their new collaboration, “Handlebars.” The BRTH-directed video, released alongside Jennie’s debut solo album Ruby, sees the pair falling under the spell of love, dancing through technicolor scenes.

Visit dualipa.com for tour information and tickets.