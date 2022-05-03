Dune Rats and Smith’s Chips have teamed up to bring out a brand new song that will be distributed as the world’s first chip Non-Fungible-Token (NFT).

The track features music from the Aussie rock band paired with “chip fanatics” crunching “loudly and proudly” on the song.

Danny Beus of Dune Rats said of the collaboration: “It was a hoot to get together with a bunch of legends to record this crunchy number about super catchy chips.”

Sam O’Donnell, Smith’s senior brand manager, added: “We are stoked to be creating a piece of history with the Smith’s chip NFT, a world first, in partnership with Dune Rats to celebrate the launch of our new Smith’s Double Crunch chips.

“This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that crunch cravers won’t want to miss.”

There have been 500 copies of the track which have now released as NFTs and fans can pick up their copy for free, on a first comes first-served basis.

At time of writing, there are still 498 NFTs available. They can be claimed here.

The Smith’s NFT has been designed to celebrate the Smith’s Double Crunch range that launched earlier this year in four fully loaded flavours: Ultimate BBQ Ribs, Hot & Spicy Chicken Wings, Cheesy Garlic Bread and Original.

Built for maximum crunchability, Smith’s Double Crunch has full on flavours, deeper ridges and has two times the crunch of Smith’s iconic Crinkle chips.

Dune Rats are no stranger to getting involved with interesting music related projects. In 2020 they released a mini-documentary on their YouTube channel titled Aussie Pub Rock Lives On Forever.

The doco shows a reel of live shows, interviews, and behind the scenes footage of their tours. As well as chats with their road crew, sound engineers and others who share their thoughts on how the band has developed over the years.

