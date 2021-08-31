Ahead of their new album, Duran Duran have dropped their new single ‘Anniversary’, celebrating 40 years together as a band.

Very few bands in the world get to see 40 years together as an act. It’s natural, therefore, that Duran Duran would want to celebrate the achievement in the special way. And while they already have an album on the way, aptly titled Future Past, the band is celebrating their time together on ‘Anniversary’, a new single they just dropped ahead of Future Past.

Coming with a visualiser that’s symbolic of the iconic synth-rock sound that the band has come to embody, the addictive track comes laden with the cymbals and steady drums that lead into Le Bon asking people to ‘come holy and unchained’ to celebrate this union.

In a statement shared with the release of the track, John Taylor recounted why ‘Anniversary’ is a special track for the band: “‘Anniversary’ is a special song for us. Obviously we were conscious of our own impending 40th anniversary of making music together, but we wanted the song’s meaning to be inclusive in the broadest possible way.”

“After playing and working together for so long, we very much appreciate what ‘being together’ and ’staying together’ can really mean, it’s not something we would have thought song-worthy 40 years ago but we do today! It was also fun to build a track with hints of previous Duran hits, they’re like Easter eggs, for the fans to find.” he said.

In a recent interview, the band’s Simon Le Bon weighed in on how music consumption has changed over their 40 years together, expressing his displeasure at streaming culture, which often leads to artists not being paid enough for their work.

“When we started there just wasn’t as many bands. The competition was nothing like it is now and the focus of attention was much tighter so you could be in the biggest band in the world. I don’t think it would be possible to pick that now.”

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

‘Anniversary’ is the third offering off of Duran Duran’s upcoming album. Prior to this, the band released the tracks ‘Invisible’ and ‘More Joy’. The latter also featured Japanese Neo-kawaii rock band CHAI, their first collaboration with the rising stars.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out ‘Anniversary’ by Duran Duran: