Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon has revealed the band were “at each other’s throats” while recording their new album during lockdown.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper (via Music News), Le Bon said that the band suffered from the stress of recording Future Past amid a global pandemic.

“We were at each other’s throats, we were all stressed out of our minds and in the end had no choice but to close up the studio and go home,” he said.

“We weren’t really talking but just sitting around in our spaces.”

Bassist and guitarist John Taylor went on to reveal that their anger soon subsided once they realised they were “lucky to be alive”.

“When we got back to the studio, there was this tremendous sense of ‘we have to do this and get this finished’. We were lucky to be alive … we were so happy to see each other,” he said.

The band recently returned to the stage for two homecoming shows in Birmingham, England, where they performed tracks from their follow-up to 2015’s Paper Gods.

“Everyone has really missed that live experience where we can fucking stand together,” John said.

Duran Duran have already released three singles from the album, ‘Anniversary’, ‘Invisible’ and ‘More Joy’, which featured Japanese Neo-kawaii rock band CHAI.

