Australia’s favourite thrashers DZ Deathrays are hosting a Bunnings sausage sizzle, with proceeds set to benefit Support Act.

This Friday, DZ Deathrays will release their fifth record, Positive Rising: Part 2. The band were slated to travel across the East Coast for a slew of signings to celebrate the record’s release. Obviously, the wretched and inhumane coronavirus decided to rear it’s ugly little head again and the band have been forced to put those signing plans on ice.

In lieu of the planned signings, DZ Deathrays have decided to take part in the time-honoured tradition of picking up the tongs and hosting a good ol’ fashion BBQ. DZ will hit up Bunnings Cannon Hill in Queensland this Sunday for a Positive Rising sausage sizzle, to help raise money for Support Act.

With DZ’s Shane and Lachy in lockdown, the snagfest will see Simon from DZ enlist the help of a few very special guests to help caramelize onions to perfection (and sign a coupla records.)

“Covid has meant not only did we have to cancel our in-store signings this weekend, but once again, so many in our industry have lost work due to cancelled shows,” the band shared in a statement.

“In the spirit of keeping the positivity rising, we’re going to head to Bunnings Cannon Hill this Sunday and get on the tongs to help our mates at Support Act raise some much-needed funds for workers in the music industry. Come down and say g’day.”

Yesterday, DZ dropped the final single ahead of the release of Positive Rising: Part II, a biting punk cut ‘Kerosene.’ The track joins previously released singles, ‘Golden Retriever’, ‘Fired Up’, ‘All Or Nothing’, ‘Fear The Anchor’ (a collaboration with Melbourne genre-melder Ecca Vandal) and ‘Make Yourself Mad’. Check it out below.

Watch ‘Kerosene’ by DZ Deathrays: