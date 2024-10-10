DZ Deathrays have dropped another massive song, “First Night Fever,” and the theme couldn’t be more fitting.

It’s all about “peaking too early” on a big night out, which comes just ahead of their UK/EU leg of the Black Rat LP 10th anniversary tour, where the Australian rock outfit will be firing on all cylinders.

“It’s that special kind of feeling you get when you really wanna just lean into the weekend with your friends as soon as you catch up,” explains drummer Simon Ridley. “A song for those who come in red hot on the first night.”

The video is practically proof of this. Picture the band gearing up for a big night out: a beer crawl, some Korean food, more beers, a little guitar playing, and topped off with fruity piña coladas. No need for more evidence. Captured by Rhys Bennett and David Herington, you can watch it below.

DZ Deathrays will hit up the UK and Europe for a string of dates this month, marking the 10th anniversary of their Black Rat album. The 12-date run takes them from Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester, London, Paris, Berline, Prague and more. Tickets available at dzdeathrays.com

Since their debut, DZ Deathrays have cemented themselves as one of the most recognisable names in Aussie rock, breaking out with Bloodstreams and following it up with a more refined sound on Black Rat. They’ve toured the globe, supporting the Foo Fighters, Ratatat, Biffy Clyro, Grinspoon, and more. Their headline shows at The Tivoli, The Enmore, and The Forum continue to pack a punch.

Their festival performance tallies include multiple years at Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival, St. Jerome’s Laneway with international appearances at SXSW, Reading and Leeds Festival, and multiple entries in triple j‘s Hottest 100.

DZ Deathrays’ ‘First Night Fever’ is out now. Buy/stream it here.