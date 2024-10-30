Aussie rock heavyweights DZ Deathrays are revving up for a massive 2025 with their newly announced ‘Weekend Warriors’ Regional Tour, a two-month journey bringing them to regional stages across Australia.

Fresh off the back of their sold-out ‘Black Rat’ anniversary tour in the U.K. and Europe, the Brisbane-based trio will dive headfirst into this new Australian run, hitting venues from Bunbury to Byron Bay. Known for their explosive live shows and unfiltered energy, DZ Deathrays are primed to deliver a high-octane experience that has seen them become one of Australia’s most celebrated modern rock acts.

The ‘Weekend Warriors’ tour, running from February through April, marks DZ Deathrays’ first major return to the Australian stage since releasing their single “First Night Fever.” The tour is a celebration of DZ Deathrays’ journey and resilience in the rock scene, evolving from their scrappy garage rock beginnings to an award-winning force with a relentless edge.

Joining DZ Deathrays is a powerhouse lineup of supporting acts, handpicked to add even more punk-fuelled energy to every show. Perth’s Last Quokka, who’ve built a loyal following for their gritty, politically charged lyrics, will bring their raucous live energy to the tour.

Pretty Uglys, another Perth favourite known for their feel-good garage rock vibes, will join the lineup as well, fresh off supporting acts like Skegss and Pacific Avenue. Their infectious single “Supernova” has set high expectations for their upcoming debut album, making them a must-see.

Melbourne’s Drunk Mums will return from a four-year hiatus with their new single “Livin’ at Night,” a teaser for their upcoming album Beer Baby, due out March 7th. Known for their rowdy, live-wire performances and unabashed attitude, Drunk Mums are expected to reignite the regional scene with their brand of garage rock.

Also featured is Mannequin Death Squad, a fierce Melbourne duo who’ve earned a cult following with their DIY ethic and pop-punk fusion, fresh from a DIY tour across Europe and their appearance at SXSW Sydney.

Love Skegss? Get the latest Skegss news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

From playing iconic Australian festivals like Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival to international stages at SXSW, Reading, and Leeds Festival, DZ Deathrays have always brought a sense of authenticity and raw energy to their performances.

DZ Deathrays’ 2025 Regional Tour

Supported by Last Quokka, Pretty Uglys, Drunk Mums, Mannequin Death Squad, Semantics, Trim Reaper, Private Wives, Goon Gremlins, Itchy & The Nits, Korderoy, No Longer Kids, and more special guests.

Tickets are available now at dzdeathrays.com.

Thursday, February 13th

Prince of Wales, Bunbury, WA 18+

Friday, February 14th

The River, Margaret River, WA 18+

Saturday, February 15th

Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, WA 18+

Thursday, February 20th

Whalers Inn, Warrnambool, VIC 18+

Friday, February 21st

Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, VIC 18+

Saturday, February 22nd

Pelly Bar, Frankston, VIC 18+

Thursday, February 27th

Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC 18+

Friday, February 28th

Volta, Ballarat, VIC 18+

Saturday, March 1st

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC 18+

Thursday, March 6th

The Baso, Canberra, ACT 18+

Friday, March 7th

Shark Bar, Manly, NSW 18+

Saturday, March 8th

Wollongong Uni, Wollongong, NSW 18+

Sunday, March 9th

Beer & BBQ Fest, Mt Gambier, SA 18+

Thursday, March 13th

King Street Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW 18+

Friday, March 14th

Finnians, Port Macquarie, NSW 18+

Saturday, March 15th

Moonshiners, Tamworth, NSW 18+

Friday, March 21st

The Northern, Byron Bay, NSW 18+

Saturday, March 22nd

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD 18+

Thursday, March 27th

Sol Bar, Maroochydore, QLD 18+

Friday, March 28th

Racehorse Hotel, Ipswich, QLD 18+

Saturday, March 29th

Koala Tavern, Capalaba, QLD 18+

Saturday, April 5th

Club Bundaberg, Bundaberg, QLD 18+

Friday, April 11th

Beer Deluxe, Albury, NSW 18+

Saturday, April 12th

Tanswells Hotel, Beechworth, VIC 18+