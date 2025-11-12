Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes has returned to Paris to mark the 10th anniversary of the Bataclan terror attack that claimed 90 lives during the band’s performance on November 13th, 2015.

Hughes is attending Thursday’s main commemoration ceremony at a newly created memorial garden near Paris City Hall, where French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will join survivors and victims’ relatives.

The 53-year-old singer was performing onstage when three Islamic State extremists stormed the venue with assault rifles and explosive belts, carrying out one of the deadliest attacks in a coordinated series that killed 130 people across Paris.

“What happened 10 years ago was perhaps the worst thing that ever happened in my life. I lost faith in almost everything, I lost my confidence, I lost my sanity,” Hughes stated (as per Rolling Stone). “Through the help of U2, our fans, and most importantly the strength of the people of France, I have slowly rebuilt my reality.”

The Bataclan anniversary has become a significant pilgrimage for Hughes, who has made the journey to France nearly every year since the attack. “I have come back to France nearly every anniversary to share a camaraderie with my fellow survivors that cannot be described,” he explained. “This being the 10-year anniversary, my emotions are all over the place.”

Hughes expressed profound respect for fellow survivors, describing his presence at the commemoration as “the greatest honour I will ever have” while standing alongside “all the warriors from the Bataclan to show the world that the bad guys did not win.”

President Macron’s office emphasised the ceremony’s significance, stating the nation would “gather to honour the memory of those who lost their lives, show its unwavering support for their loved ones, express its gratitude to all those who intervened, and reaffirm its ongoing commitment to the fight against terrorism.”

Eagles of Death Metal previously returned to Paris in 2017 for a tribute performance on the second anniversary, delivering a solemn cover of Duran Duran’s “Save a Prayer” alongside their own song “I Love You All the Time” to honour victims and survivors.

The band’s relationship with France was temporarily strained in 2016 when Hughes faced criticism for suggesting Muslim security guards at the Bataclan were complicit in the attack during interviews with Fox News and Taki’s Magazine. He subsequently issued an apology following the Fox News interview.