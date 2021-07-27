Ed Sheeran has made the surprising revelation that he was ready to quit music altogether following the birth of his first child.

Sheeran, who welcomed daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran with wife Cherry Seaborn last August, told SiriusXM: “I had finished the ÷ tour and ÷ sold definitely like over 22 million copies, which is like more copies than I’ve ever sold with an album.

“The tour was heavily publicised, it was the biggest tour of all time and sold in like 19 seconds.”

He continued: “And I remember standing on the Ipswich stage finishing and then getting off stage and just being like, I’m 28. And like, I don’t know what to do now — I’ve chased and chased and chased and chased and got to this thing.”

“And then in my year off, I was kind of searching for who I was because I stopped playing music for a bit. And music is entirely me as a person,” he continued.

“And then I had my daughter — well, my wife had our daughter, but I’m a parent. And then I was like, ‘That’s it, this is me, I’m just going to be a dad, I’m not going to play music anymore.'”

However, the chart-topper soon found himself “getting really sad” and feeling like he had “zero purpose”.

“I suddenly was like, I think it’s more important for my daughter to grow up knowing that her parents have the work ethic and her parents love working hard and love creating and enjoy their jobs and seeing that rather than like looking at your dad as technically unemployed,” he said.

Speaking to James Corden on The Late Late Show last month, the muso revealed that shifting to a healthier lifestyle had him feeling like “a human being”.

“It just feels like what life was meant to be. It’s great,” he said. “My days are structured.”

“I’m healthier than I’ve ever been. I’m exercising every day,” Sheeran added. “I’m spending so much time at home making the record. Yeah, I feel like a human being. It’s good.”

